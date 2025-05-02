Georgia Tech commencement speaker pledges to cover startup incorporation costs for graduates

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech's commencement speaker left graduates with more than inspiring words Friday — he promised to cover incorporation costs for any graduate launching a startup.
“This is about more than just covering fees — it’s about lighting a spark,” alumnus and speaker Christopher Klaus said in a press release. “Every founder needs someone to believe in them early. Through this gift, we’re offering that belief and giving graduates the chance to start building with purpose and confidence.”
It costs around $100 to file for incorporation in Georgia.
Georgia Tech has spent years trying to cultivate an entrepreneurial ecosystem, partnering with real estate developers to build multiple phases of Tech Square, a development of offices, labs and residences that anchors part of Atlanta’s booming office-filled Midtown district. That and a similar development on the other side of the campus has helped cement Tech’s relationship with companies that partner with the university for research and hire Tech graduates.
The school attracted record applications this year.
Klaus currently leads Fusen, a startup he founded in 2022 to help students build startups by connecting them with mentors and funding. He also co-founded the school's entrepreneurship program CREATE-X in 2014, which has helped launch over 500 student startups. He received an honorary Ph.D. during the ceremony.
“We invited Chris Klaus to speak at Commencement because he embodies the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that has defined Georgia Tech for 140 years,” President Ángel Cabrera said in a statement. “Through his groundbreaking work, his message, and now his generous gift to this semester’s graduates, Chris continues to inspire a new generation to lead with imagination and creativity.”
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who recently announced his run for re-election, has sought to make make Atlanta one of the top five tech hubs in the country. A report released last year said that would require the launch of 2,000 tech startups each year in the city by 2027.
Keep Reading
Credit: Contributed
BlackRock invests $1 million in Georgia workforce training
A two-year grant from the BlackRock Foundation will go to Georgia's technical schools to increase workforce training.
High-tech founder to pay initial startup costs for Georgia Tech grads
Christopher Klaus, a tech company founder, announced during his Georgia Tech commencement address he would cover the graduates’ costs to incorporate a startup.
$1.7 billion expansion planned in one of metro Atlanta’s most-desired communities
Serenbe plans to nearly triple the number of residences and add new commercial development over the next 10 years while respecting its bucolic character.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC; Sources: Getty Images
AJC poll: Democratic support plummets in Georgia as base demands more fight
New AJC poll shows weak support for Democrats among Georgia voters.
Georgia woman wins $70M verdict after legs amputated
A Georgia jury has awarded $70 million to a Camilla woman who says she lost both her legs above the knee because doctors gave her a medication overdose and botched her care.
Trump policies could spark protest at Georgia college commencements
Colleges and universities are navigating an uncertain federal landscape, and tensions could play out with protests during this year's commencements.