Georgia Tech beats NIU 68-50 behind Franklin's double-double

Georgia Tech (3-0) has started a season with three straight wins for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Georgia Tech scored the opening seven points of the game and never trailed, leading 43-20 at halftime. Northern Illinois started the second half on a 17-1 run to get within 44-37 but Franklin started a 9-0 run that put Georgia Tech ahead by double figures the rest of the way.