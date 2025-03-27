Georgia News
Georgia News

Georgia Tech baseball coach Danny Hall to step away from coaching after the season

Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall will step away from coaching after this season
5 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall will step away from coaching after this season.

The school announced the move Thursday, setting an end date to Hall's 32-season run with the Yellow Jackets. Hall has 1,432 wins in 38 seasons as a head coach to rank 10th in Division I history.

In a statement, Hall said he and wife Kara “look forward to one last ride.”

Hall took over in 1994 and has led Georgia Tech to seven Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championships, five ACC Tournament titles, 21 NCAA Tournament berths and three trips to the College World Series.

He is a four-time ACC coach of the year and was national coach of the year for The Sporting News in 1997. He took over at Georgia Tech after six seasons leading Kent State.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia Tech baseball head coach Danny Hall talks to a player while Tech is at bat during their game against Auburn at Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Longtime Georgia Tech baseball coach Danny Hall says he’ll leave Jackets after season

31m ago

Eight is great: No team gets to baseball finals more often than Loganville

Report: Georgia basketball losing key assistant coach to Miami

The Latest

FILE - Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Governor of Georgia, speaks to supporters on election night watch party at a hotel in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP,File)

Credit: AP

Georgia Senate approves investigation of Democrat Stacey Abrams as Trump targets her

1h ago

Georgia's Brian Kemp would tie for the nation's top-paid governor under a pay-raise proposal

1h ago

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

Featured

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., responds to reporters as the Senate works to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5

Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold

The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.