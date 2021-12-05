Georgia Tech appoints Chip Long as offensive coordinator

Long spent the 2020 season as an offensive analyst at Tennessee before taking over as Tulane's offensive coordinator this season. The Green Wave struggled to a 2-10 record, beating only one FBS opponent.

Long was one of five finalists for the 2018 Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

“He has directed some of the nation’s top offenses during his time at Memphis and Notre Dame, has an outstanding record of developing players to reach their highest potential and has the proven ability to put his offenses in the best position to play winning football," coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. "Chip’s proven ability as an offensive coordinator is going to be a great fit for the talented players that we have on our roster.”

At Georgia Tech, Long will be under pressure to improve an offense that was shut out in the final two games by Notre Dame and Georgia.

“I’m unbelievably excited about the wealth of talent, experience and potential that we have on the offensive side of the ball," said Long, a native of Birmingham, Alabama. “We have the pieces in place to field a dynamic offense, score a lot of points and develop players for success both at Tech and beyond.”

Collins has a 9-25 record in three seasons as Georgia Tech's coach, which prompted him to shake up his staff.

He also fired co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Nathan Burton and cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich.

Caption Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins speaks to an official in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore