Georgia Tech announces field naming deal with Hyundai for Bobby Dodd Stadium

The home of Georgia Tech football has been renamed Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field following a naming rights agreement between the school and the automaker

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
1 hour ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — The home of Georgia Tech football has been renamed Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field following a naming rights agreement between the school and the automaker.

The Georgia Board of Regents announced a deal on Tuesday for Hyundai to pay Georgia Tech approximately $55 million over 20 years for naming rights to the field.

The stadium known as Grant Field when it opened in 1913 was renamed Bobby Dodd Stadium in 1988 in honor of the former Georgia Tech coach and athletic director. The school plans to maintain recognition of its history as Grant Field with a display at the stadium.

In announcing the agreement, Georgia Tech said the sponsorship elements will “feature enhancements to boost the experience on gamedays for fans in and around the home of Georgia Tech football.”

“Like Georgia Tech, Hyundai is a global brand that is synonymous with quality, innovation, and a commitment to advancing technology to make a positive difference in the world,” Georgia Tech president Ángel Cabrera said in a statement released by the school. "The more we have gotten to know each other, the more obvious the alignment of our values has become.”

Hyundai, headquartered in Seoul, is spending $5.54 billion to build an electric vehicle and battery plant in Bryan County, Georgia. The facility is expected to create more than 8,100 jobs.

Hyundai created a $120,000 scholarship for the study of science, technology, engineering and math at Georgia Tech when it broke ground on the site in October 2022.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Sexual harassment hearing against Fulton commissioner ends without ruling2h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

UPDATE
GBI investigating after police, suspect exchange gunfire near Adairsville
41m ago

Credit: cus

Cruise now testing self-driving cars in Atlanta
44m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Black entrepreneurs from Atlanta headed to Colombia on a trade mission
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Black entrepreneurs from Atlanta headed to Colombia on a trade mission
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Board of Regents approves Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Falcons rookie CB Clark Phillips III carted off with leg injury during joint practice...
3h ago
Georgia Gov. Kemp tells business group that he wants to limit lawsuits, big legal...
3h ago
Liberty hitting stride heading into final month of season
5h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

$1.58B Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s drawing from Atlanta
4h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
11h ago
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top