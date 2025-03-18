Georgia Tech and Jacksonville State play in NIT matchup

The Yellow Jackets have gone 11-11 against ACC teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Georgia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Baye Ndongo averaging 9.8.

The Gamecocks are 14-7 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State is fourth in the CUSA with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Mason Nicholson averaging 7.5.

Georgia Tech's average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 73.9 points per game, 1.5 more than the 72.4 Georgia Tech gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is averaging 14.5 points for the Yellow Jackets. Ndongo is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jaron Pierre Jr. is shooting 42.1% and averaging 21.5 points for the Gamecocks. Jao Ituka is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.