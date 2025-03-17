Georgia News
Georgia Tech and Jacksonville State meet in NIT

By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (22-12, 14-7 CUSA) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-16, 11-11 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech and Jacksonville State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 11-11 against ACC opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Georgia Tech is 8-12 against opponents over .500.

The Gamecocks are 14-7 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Georgia Tech's average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is averaging 14.5 points for the Yellow Jackets. Baye Ndongo is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 21.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Gamecocks. Quel'Ron House is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

