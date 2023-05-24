Georgia Tech administrator tapped to lead University of North Georgia

The Board of Regents voted Wednesday to name Mike Shannon as the sole finalist to lead the 18,000-student university, which is based in Dahlonega and has campuses in Gainesville, Cumming, Blue Ridge and Watkinsville.

Shannon is currently the interim executive vice president for administration and finance at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. He's a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel. That's an asset at North Georgia, where the Dahlonega campus hosts one of six senior military colleges nationwide.