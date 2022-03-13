Georgia teacher creates library of books others tried to ban

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teacher has created his own library for sharing books that others have tried to ban.
Richard Clifton, an English teacher at the Savannah Arts Academy, started the “little free library” in his front yard during the pandemic to share books with his neighbors.
Clifton told WTOC-TV that he recently decided to focus on titles that some parents have sought to remove from school libraries in the U.S. He chooses them from books the American Library Association lists as having been challenged over the past five years.
“I’m just trying to give people a choice," Clifton said, "and people can walk by and choose not to take one.”
Now the cupboard-sized library in his front yard holds about two dozen titles including Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple,” John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men,” books from J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series and Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
“I hope people will take a book home, read it and have a conversation,” Clifton said.