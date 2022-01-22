Georgia teacher arrested in sting for seeking sex with girl

The investigator said he got sexual messages from Powers, who sent explicit photos four times. Police said Powers described desired sex acts and tried to get nude pictures by threatening to expose the conversations.

Powers was placed on leave by Whitfield County Schools on Wednesday and resigned later that day, according to school district spokesperson Kristina Horsley.

He had been a science teacher at Coahulla Creek High School near Dalton since 2011, Horsley said, and was at one time a coach in the school system.