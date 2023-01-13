Georgia TE Washington, CB Ringo headed to NFL draft

The Bulldogs made it two national titles in a row with a 65-7 romp over TCU on Monday night.

A celebration is planned Saturday in Athens with a parade through town and a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

Ringo had two interceptions, seven passes defended, a forced fumble and 42 tackles this past season.

"To my Bulldogs who have been between the hedges with me both past and present, we have won in many areas, but on the field we've earned the title of national champions — two times," Ringo wrote on Instagram. "We have helped build something special and I'm grateful to have had you as a teammate."

Another Georgia tight end, sparingly used Ryland Goede, posted on Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal. Two other backup tight ends, Arik Gilbert and Brett Seither, had already said they intend to transfer.

The Bulldogs are still well-stocked at that position with Bowers set to return for his third season and former top recruit Oscar Delp coming off a promising freshman campaign.

