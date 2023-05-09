Georgia taxes fall in April, but budget picture still bright

Residents and companies in Georgia have continued to earn and spend, paying state income and sales taxes, with the job market staying strong despite economic uncertainty over inflation and rising interest rates. The picture going forward is less clear with big increases in sales tax collections slowing down, suggesting that inflation is abating or consumers are pulling back.

But the state's financial position is strong even though overall tax collections for the month of April fell 16.5%, with a billion-dollar dip in individual income tax collections.

April is when people who owed more income tax than they withheld last year had to settle up with the state. Economist Jeffrey Dorfman, who advises the Kemp administration, told lawmakers in January that he expected individual income tax collections to decrease sharply because the state collected a windfall in 2022 thanks to capital gains.

“When tax filing season hits and we don’t get that $3 billion, I promise you we will be behind last year," Dorfman told lawmakers during budget hearings.

But while individual income tax collections are down about $750 million, or 5%, for the first 10 months of the budget year, corporate income tax collections have more than made up for the decrease, surging by more than $1.3 billion. State officials said Tuesday that changes in state law let certain business entities pay income taxes, instead of the owners having to pay state income taxes on their personal returns. That shifts tax revenue from individual into corporate income taxes.

Kemp adjusted projected revenue upward by more than $2 billion when lawmakers revised the current year's budget. Lawmakers followed his lead by budgeting $1.1 billion to make up foregone motor fuel tax collections and $950 million for property tax rebates to homeowners.

Kemp also persuaded lawmakers to give another $1 billion of state income tax refunds, a move lawmakers approved. The state would dig into its existing pile of cash to pay those refunds if it doesn't collect enough money this year. But Georgia may be able to pay refunds out of 2023 revenue and still add to the surplus.