Georgia tax collections so far point to another big surplus

Figures released Monday show Georgia's general fund collected $11.9 billion through Nov. 30. That's about $1.7 billion or 17% ahead of last year's pace.

Through the first five months of the 2022 budget year, the state is on pace to collect $28.5 billion, more than $1 billion above the $27.3 billion that lawmakers designated for spending. Georgia plans to spend $49.9 billion overall in the budget year that began July 1, once federal and other funds are included. But the K-12 funding formula is still crimped by cuts and most other agencies didn’t get back money slashed from the 2021 budget.