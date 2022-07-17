BreakingNews
Braves ace Max Fried pulls out of All-Star game
ajc logo
X

Georgia switching to debit cards to deliver WIC benefits

Georgia News
29 minutes ago
Georgia will issue electronic debit cards by October for women and children who benefit from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia will issue electronic debit cards by October for women and children who benefit from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Commonly called the WIC program, it provides food for low-income women during and after pregnancy, as well as children 5 and younger.

Georgia Public Broadcasting reports the state is one of the last to quit using paper vouchers after a 2020 mandate from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for states to switch to electronic methods.

“The state of Georgia couldn’t meet that deadline,” said Pat Mobely, WIC coordinator for the Savannah-based Coastal Health District. “So we now are complete and we’re ready to go.”

The state's electronic pilot program began earlier this month in the district. Mobely said all beneficiaries should have a card by the end of October, giving them greater freedom to manage their spending.

“They’re going to be able to go into stores, and if they just need to go get a gallon of milk, they can go get that,” Mobely said. “They don’t have to use all their benefits at one time. So they have a whole month to use everything that’s on that card.”

Beneficiaries will also be able to check their balances online.

Roughly 200,000 women and children in Georgia take advantage of WIC benefits every year, and that number has the potential to increase with a switch to the debit cards. In a 2019 study of states that had implemented the program, there was an 8% increase in participation over three years. Most of those new participants were children.

Georgia has long offered an electronic benefit card for the separately administered and larger Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a program still called food stamps from when benefits were delivered on paper.

Editors' Picks
Braves ace Max Fried pulls out of All-Star game 1h ago
Buckhead academy caters to teens
‘You’re always one pitch away’: Braves’ Kyle Wright produces strong first half
Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball
12h ago
Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball
12h ago
U.S. houses of worship increase security after shootings
2h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
29m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
29m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
29m ago
Featured
Braves' right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a 3-run home run in the second inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ronald Acuna goes up against defending champ in Home Run Derby
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top