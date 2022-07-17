Georgia switching to debit cards to deliver WIC benefits

“They’re going to be able to go into stores, and if they just need to go get a gallon of milk, they can go get that,” Mobely said. “They don’t have to use all their benefits at one time. So they have a whole month to use everything that’s on that card.”

Beneficiaries will also be able to check their balances online.

Roughly 200,000 women and children in Georgia take advantage of WIC benefits every year, and that number has the potential to increase with a switch to the debit cards. In a 2019 study of states that had implemented the program, there was an 8% increase in participation over three years. Most of those new participants were children.

Georgia has long offered an electronic benefit card for the separately administered and larger Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a program still called food stamps from when benefits were delivered on paper.