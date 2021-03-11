Georgia Supreme Court elects next chief justice

Presiding Justice David Nahmias is set to become chief justice when Chief Justice Harold Melton leaves the court on July 1. The justices also unanimously elected Justice Michael Boggs to succeed Nahmias as the next presiding justice.

Georgia chief justices serve one four-year term as the head of the state's judicial branch. The chief justice is the spokesperson for the high court and for the rest of the state's judiciary and presides over oral arguments and deliberation meetings. The chief justice also chairs the Georgia Judicial Council, which makes policy for the judicial branch.