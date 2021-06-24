Georgia sued for ban on gender-affirming care under Medicaid

“This is discrimination and it is against the law,” Brown said. "At a time when many in our country are having long overdue conversations about racial disparities in our health care system, it is important that the health care needs of Black transgender people, like Ms. Thomas and Ms. Cheney, are a part of that conversation.”

The ACLU says Georgia is one of 10 states that doesn't allow transgender adults to receive gender-affirming care under Medicaid.

The lawsuit seeks class action status and asks a judge to order Georgia to stop enforcing the exclusion and to order state health officials to provide Medicaid coverage to those who are eligible for transition-related surgical care.

Cheney, 60, said the denial of care has kept her from living a full life.

“Having access to this care would give me a chance to actually live as who I am,” Cheney said in the release. "I want to be all that I can be and I can’t be that with gender dysphoria. It’s a chance to have a normal life without depression and anxiety.”

Thomas, 45, said it seems that transgender people in the South are “only tolerated not accepted.”

“Even when it comes to health care, we are only given the bare minimum to exist," she said. “It keeps me depressed. I think about it all the time, and it feels like there is no way out.”