Georgia store shootings: White man faces hate crime charges

“No person should be afraid to shop or go to work in our community. Nor should people have to worry that they may be violently attacked because of the color of their skin,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

A news release from the Clayton County Police Department shortly after Foxworth's arrest said he told officers, "I can give you a name and we can make this disappear," the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported last year. He then said, "This is a hate crime and this is a targeted hit," according to that release.

Police said that Foxworth told investigators he fired at the two stores because he did not like the race of the people working there, but that the shooting at the second store was a mistake. Authorities did not elaborate.

The statement said officers heard gunfire at one gas station while investigating reports of gunshots and criminal damage to property at another. Officers went to the second location, stopped a car weaving in the road and saw a bag of ammunition including spent shell casings, as well as an open container of an alcoholic beverage, the news release said.

Foxworth was arrested at the time on state charges of making terroristic threats, obstructing law enforcement officers, open container and improper lane change, the newspaper reported. The disposition of those charges wasn't immediately reported.