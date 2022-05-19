Georgia store shootings: White man faces hate crime charges

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal grand jury in Georgia has brought hate crime charges against a white man accused of shooting into two convenience stores at people because of their race, telling police afterward that "this is a hate crime."
Larry Edward Foxworth, 48, of Jonesboro was indicted Tuesday on two counts each of hate crime and of using a firearm in a violent crime, the U.S. attorney in Atlanta said in a news release Wednesday.
“Hate-fueled violence has no place in a civilized society,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Thankfully no one was injured by the conduct alleged in this case, but the Justice Department is committed to using all the tools in our law enforcement arsenal to prosecute allegations of hate crimes.”
Prosecutors said Foxworth is charged with repeatedly firing a handgun into the stores near his home about 2:30 a.m. on July 30, 2021, saying later that he was taking acting out against workers because of their race. Authorities have not said what race or minority group Foxworth allegedly was targeting.
It was not clear whether Foxworth had an attorney who could speak about the charges for him.
“No person should be afraid to shop or go to work in our community. Nor should people have to worry that they may be violently attacked because of the color of their skin,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.
A news release from the Clayton County Police Department shortly after Foxworth's arrest said he told officers, "I can give you a name and we can make this disappear," the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported last year. He then said, "This is a hate crime and this is a targeted hit," according to that release.
Police said that Foxworth told investigators he fired at the two stores because he did not like the race of the people working there, but that the shooting at the second store was a mistake. Authorities did not elaborate.
The statement said officers heard gunfire at one gas station while investigating reports of gunshots and criminal damage to property at another. Officers went to the second location, stopped a car weaving in the road and saw a bag of ammunition including spent shell casings, as well as an open container of an alcoholic beverage, the news release said.
Foxworth was arrested at the time on state charges of making terroristic threats, obstructing law enforcement officers, open container and improper lane change, the newspaper reported. The disposition of those charges wasn't immediately reported.