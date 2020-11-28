X

Georgia State's Brown throws for career-high 372 yards

ATLANTA (AP) — Cornelious Brown IV threw for a career-high 372 yards and a touchdown, Sam Pinckney and Cornelius McCoy each had 100-plus yards receiving and Georgia State beat rival Georgia Southern 30-24 on Saturday.

Georgia State trailed 24-13 early in the fourth quarter before Destin Coates scored on a 4-yard run, Brown added a short TD run and Noel Ruiz kicked a 35-yard field goal with 1:53 remaining. Quavian White sealed it by intercepting a pass by Justin Tomlin.

Pinckney had 10 catches for 126 yards and McCoy added five grabs and 111 yards with one touchdown for Georgia State (5-4, 4-4 Sun Belt). Last week, Brown set career high with 334 yards passing and Pinckney had five catches for 176 yards, the sixth-highest single-game total in program history.

Logan Wright led Georgia Southern (6-4, 4-3) with 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just eight carries. Shai Werts added 40 yards rushing and a score.

