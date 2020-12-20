Georgia State, Western Kentucky bound for Lending Tree Bowl

NOTABLE

Georgia State: Won three of its last four games. Allowed averages of just 18.3 points and 334.7 yards in its last three games, including wins over South Alabama and Georgia Southern and a loss to Appalachian State. Ranks seventh in FBS with 3.56 sacks per game.

Western Kentucky: Closed the season with three straight wins over Southern Miss, FIU and Charlotte. One of 10 FBS teams to play 11-plus games this season. Eighth nationally allowing 170.1 passing yards per game.

LAST TIME

Georgia State won 27-17 in the 2017 Cure Bowl after Western Kentucky took the first meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia State: The Panthers are seeking their second bowl victory against the same WKU team that they defeated for their first bowl win, a 27-17 victory over the Hilltoppers in the 2017 Cure Bowl in coach Shawn Elliott’s first season.

Western Kentucky: Making its seventh bowl appearance since 2012 and eighth overall. Won three straight bowl games from 2014-16.

___

