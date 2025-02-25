Georgia State visits Coastal Carolina after Amenhauser's 24-point game

The Chanticleers are 5-7 on their home court. Coastal Carolina averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers are 8-8 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

Coastal Carolina averages 66.7 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 78.5 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Coastal Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Battle is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Chanticleers. Amenhauser is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Malachi Brown is averaging 8.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Panthers. Cesare Edwards is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 1-9, averaging 62.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.