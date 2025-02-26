Georgia State visits Amenhauser and Coastal Carolina

Georgia State Panthers (13-16, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-20, 2-14 Sun Belt)
Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 146.5
BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces Georgia State after Noah Amenhauser scored 24 points in Coastal Carolina's 83-66 loss to the Troy Trojans.
The Chanticleers have gone 5-7 in home games. Coastal Carolina has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Panthers are 8-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State ranks third in the Sun Belt with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Nicholas McMullen averaging 9.8.
Coastal Carolina's average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Coastal Carolina gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Battle is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Chanticleers. Amenhauser is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.
Cesare Edwards is averaging 16.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 1-9, averaging 62.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.
Panthers: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Screenshot
White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers
The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.
New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search
Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival
My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.