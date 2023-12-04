BreakingNews
Georgia Tech to play in Gasparilla Bowl

Georgia State, Utah State look to post winning season when they meet at the Potato Bowl

Georgia State and Utah State are headed in opposite directions as the Panthers have lost five straight while the Aggies have won three of their four games
Georgia State wide receiver Ja'Cyais Credle (8) tries to catch the ball against LSU safety Javien Toviano (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Credle dropped the ball out of bounds. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia State wide receiver Ja'Cyais Credle (8) tries to catch the ball against LSU safety Javien Toviano (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Credle dropped the ball out of bounds. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago

Georgia State (6-6, Sun Belt) vs. Utah State (6-6, Mountain West), Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Boise, Idaho

TOP PLAYERS

Georgia State: RB Marcus Carroll, 1,350 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns.

Utah State: WR Jalen Royals, 68 receptions, 1,023 yards receiving, 14 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Georgia State: The Panthers started the season 6-1 before losing their final five games. After averaging more than 32 points in its first seven game, Georgia State has only averaged 19 during its losing streak.

Utah State: The Aggies faced six bowl teams this season including No. 20 Iowa and Mountain West champion Boise State.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia State: First appearance in the Potato Bowl, sixth time in the postseason in program history.

Utah State: Fifth appearance in the Potato Bowl, 17th bowl trip in school history.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top