Georgia State, Utah State look to post winning season when they meet at the Potato Bowl

Georgia State: RB Marcus Carroll, 1,350 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns.

Utah State: WR Jalen Royals, 68 receptions, 1,023 yards receiving, 14 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Georgia State: The Panthers started the season 6-1 before losing their final five games. After averaging more than 32 points in its first seven game, Georgia State has only averaged 19 during its losing streak.

Utah State: The Aggies faced six bowl teams this season including No. 20 Iowa and Mountain West champion Boise State.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia State: First appearance in the Potato Bowl, sixth time in the postseason in program history.

Utah State: Fifth appearance in the Potato Bowl, 17th bowl trip in school history.

___

Credit: AP Credit: AP

