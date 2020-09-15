Georgia State University president to step down

Georgia State University President Mark Becker made the announcement Tuesday, saying he would take leave to research and write.

Becker's tenure at Georgia State has drawn national notice for the university's success in helping more students complete their degrees. In a 10-year period, the university’s graduation rate increased by 22 percent. That push has benefited the school's minority enrollment, with the university coming first in recent years among nonprofit institutions for the number of degrees awarded to African American students.