Georgia state trooper shoots suspect on I-285 near airport

WSB-TV reports that the trooper was tracking a murder suspect, who wasn't immediately identified, and got into a chase. The trooper performed a PIT maneuver — a tactic used to force a fleeing car to abruptly turn sideways — and the suspect pulled out a gun, the report said.

DeKalb County police spokesperson Michaela Vincent told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the suspect was wanted in connection to a double shooting that killed one woman and injured another.