Georgia state trooper dies after hitting interstate embankment while trying to make traffic stop

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia state trooper has died after his cruiser left Interstate 85 on Sunday and struck an embankment in the Atlanta suburb of Suwanee.
The state Department of Public Safety said Trooper Jimmy Cenescar was trying to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation. Cenescar was taken to a Lawrenceville hospital, where he died.
Cenescar had worked for the Department of Public Safety since January 2023 and had graduated from trooper school in September.
Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement that Cenescar was engaged to be married.
“We ask all Georgians to join us in reflecting on the heavy sacrifices brave men and women like Trooper Cenescar make each day for the safety of our communities,” Kemp said.
Cenescar was an officer with the Atlanta Police Department before becoming a trooper.
In October 2021, he was credited with saving a man's life after the man drove off an Atlanta bridge, falling onto a train track about 50 feet (15 meters) below. Cenescar drove his car through a locked gate to reach the man and render first aid.