Georgia state trooper dies after hitting interstate embankment while trying to make traffic stop

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia state trooper has died after his cruiser left Interstate 85 on Sunday and struck an embankment in the Atlanta suburb of Suwanee.

The state Department of Public Safety said Trooper Jimmy Cenescar was trying to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation. Cenescar was taken to a Lawrenceville hospital, where he died.

Cenescar had worked for the Department of Public Safety since January 2023 and had graduated from trooper school in September.