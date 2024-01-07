Georgia State takes down South Alabama 90-76

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Lucas Taylor scored 22 points as Georgia State beat South Alabama 90-76 on Saturday night.

Taylor shot 9 for 13, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Toneari Lane scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 16, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc. Leslie Nkereuwem had 13 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

Tyrell Jones finished with 22 points and two steals for the Jaguars (8-7, 1-2). Samuel Tabe added 17 points and two steals for South Alabama. In addition, Isiah Gaiter finished with 16 points and two steals.