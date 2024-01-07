Georgia State takes down South Alabama 90-76

Led by Lucas Taylor's 22 points, the Georgia State Panthers defeated the South Alabama Jaguars 90-76
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Lucas Taylor scored 22 points as Georgia State beat South Alabama 90-76 on Saturday night.

Taylor shot 9 for 13, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Toneari Lane scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 16, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc. Leslie Nkereuwem had 13 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

Tyrell Jones finished with 22 points and two steals for the Jaguars (8-7, 1-2). Samuel Tabe added 17 points and two steals for South Alabama. In addition, Isiah Gaiter finished with 16 points and two steals.

Both teams play on Thursday. Georgia State hosts Old Dominion and South Alabama travels to play James Madison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

