Georgia State takes down Georgia Southern 80-71 in Sun Belt Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Toneari Lane scored 22 points, Cesare Edwards had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Zarigue Nutter added 20 points, and Georgia State beat Georgia Southern 80-71 on Thursday in the Sun Belt Tournament.

Lane shot 6 for 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (14-18). Edwards went 7 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line. Nutter shot 8 of 13 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Eagles (17-16) were led by Adante' Holiman, who recorded 25 points. Nakavieon White added 15 points and five assists. Tyson Brown also had 10 points and seven rebounds.