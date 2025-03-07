Georgia State takes down Georgia Southern 80-71 in Sun Belt Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Toneari Lane scored 22 points, Cesare Edwards had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Zarigue Nutter added 20 points, and Georgia State beat Georgia Southern 80-71 on Thursday in the Sun Belt Tournament.
Lane shot 6 for 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (14-18). Edwards went 7 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line. Nutter shot 8 of 13 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.
The Eagles (17-16) were led by Adante' Holiman, who recorded 25 points. Nakavieon White added 15 points and five assists. Tyson Brown also had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Georgia State took the lead with 12:00 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 36-28 at halftime, with Edwards racking up nine points. Lane scored a team-high 13 points in the final half.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
