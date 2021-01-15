Georgia state senator says she tests positive for COVID-19

Freddie Powell Sims announced Friday that she had tested positive in an open letter to her constituents in 11 southwest Georgia counties. The Dawson Democrat says her condition is “good” and she is isolating at home after being examined by medical personnel.

The announcement comes days after Sen. Majority Leader Mike Dugan, a Carrollton Republican, announced he had been infected. Dugan said he tested positive during mandatory testing for lawmakers and legislative staff at the state Capitol.