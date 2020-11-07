Georgia State rides record first half to 52-34 victory

Georgia State (3-3, 2-3 Sun Belt) scored a record 42 points before halftime, 21 coming off of three Louisiana-Monroe turnovers, as the Panthers rebounded from a 51-0 Halloween thrashing at then-No. 20 Coastal Carolina.

Coates, the Sun Belt Conference's leading rusher, finished with his fourth 100-yard game, 102 yards on 20 carries. He is tied for second on the Georgia State list for most rushing touchdowns with 13. The 52 points tied the tied the program record for points against an FBS team.