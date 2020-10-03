Georgia State rides fast start to 49-29 victory over ECU

The Panthers (1-1) rolled up 303 yards offense on their way to a 35-13 halftime lead, setting a school record for points in a half.

On the game’s first play from scrimmage, Brown had his pass intercepted in the flat and returned 28 yards for a touchdown by Warren Saba. But the Panthers scored on their next three drives in under seven minutes, including touchdown passes of 38 yards to Pinckney and 22 yards to Jamari Thrash. Brown added a 13-yard score to Pinckney, and Coates and Tucker Gregg had TD runs for a 22-point halftime lead.