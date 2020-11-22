Georgia State powers to 31-14 defeat of South Alabama

Sam Pinckney hauled in catches of 65 and 43 yards, each setting up the Panthers (4-4, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference) with first-and-goals that each resulted in a Gregg rushing TD. Pinckney had five receptions for a career-best 176 yards.

Gregg scored on runs of 3, 33 and 1 yards. His 33-yarder came as he raced untouched through a huge hole in the middle of the line for a 21-14 Georgia State lead.