Georgia State Panthers play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane

The Georgia State Panthers square off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at The Reef at FSCJ South Campus in Jacksonville, Florida
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-3) vs. Georgia State Panthers (3-3)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa and Georgia State square off in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Panthers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Georgia State is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-3 in non-conference play. Tulsa averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Georgia State's average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa's 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Panthers.

Keaston Willis is averaging 12.9 points for the Golden Hurricane.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

