Georgia State Panthers play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa and Georgia State square off in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Panthers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Georgia State is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-3 in non-conference play. Tulsa averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Georgia State's average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa's 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Panthers.

Keaston Willis is averaging 12.9 points for the Golden Hurricane.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.