Georgia State Panthers play the Austin Peay Governors

The Georgia State Panthers take on the Austin Peay Governors at The Reef at FSCJ South Campus in Jacksonville, Florida
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Austin Peay Governors (3-2) vs. Georgia State Panthers (3-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces Austin Peay at The Reef at FSCJ South Campus in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Panthers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Georgia State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Governors have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Austin Peay is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Georgia State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 71.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 76.8 Georgia State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Panthers.

LJ Thomas is averaging 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Governors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

