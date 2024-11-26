Georgia News

Georgia State Panthers and the Austin Peay Governors meet in Jacksonville, Florida

By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago

Austin Peay Governors (3-2) vs. Georgia State Panthers (3-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces Austin Peay in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Panthers have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Georgia State leads the Sun Belt averaging 80.6 points and is shooting 45.3%.

The Governors have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Austin Peay has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Georgia State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 71.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 76.8 Georgia State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 17.8 points.

LJ Thomas is averaging 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Governors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

