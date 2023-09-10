Georgia State opens the season with two wins for the first time since 2019

Marcus Carroll rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Darren Grainger added 142 yards on the ground and a score, and Georgia State beat UConn 35-14
25 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Carroll rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Darren Grainger added 142 yards on the ground and a score, and Georgia State beat UConn 35-14 on Saturday.

Georgia State (2-0) opened the season with two wins for the first time since 2019 when it knocked off Tennessee and Furman. Carroll was coming off a career-high 184 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening 42-35 win against Rhode Island.

Georgia State rolled up 247 yards of offense in the first half and capitalized on two UConn turnovers to lead 21-0 at the break. UConn had just 88 yards in the first half.

Carroll's 3-yard touchdown run made it 28-0 with 4:07 left in the third quarter and his 39-yard run gave Georgia State a 35-7 lead with 6:26 remaining. Josiah Robinson sealed it with an interception over the middle with 1:44 left.

Grainger was 15 of 26 for 144 yards and a touchdown. He carried it 12 times.

Ta’Quan Roberson completed 19 passes for 216 yards with two touchdowns for UConn (0-2). Brett Buckman made nine grabs for 93 yards and a score.

