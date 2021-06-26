Georgia State looks to boost vaccine rate among refugees

The money from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will help train and deploy six outreach workers to address residents' concerns about coronavirus vaccines and encourage them to get jabbed. The workers will represent major refugee groups living in Clarkston, including the Burmese, Congolese, Afghan and Somali communities, as well as the African American community, the university said in a news release.

The school plans to use workers who are known and trusted in their respective communities and send them out within a month, Michael Eriksen, a public health professor at Georgia State who is leading the effort, said during a phone interview Wednesday. Thousands of refugees live in the Clarkston area.