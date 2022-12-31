ajc logo
Georgia State knocks off South Alabama 68-58

Led by 18 points from Dwon Odom and Ja'Heim Hudson, the Georgia State Panthers defeated the South Alabama Jaguars 68-58 on Saturday

ATLANTA (AP) — Ja'Heim Hudson scored 18 points as Georgia State beat South Alabama 68-58 on Saturday.

Hudson added 11 rebounds for the Panthers (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Odom went 8 of 15 from the field. Jamaine Mann shot 5 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Jaguars (6-8, 0-2) were led in scoring by Greg Parham, who finished with 15 points and four assists. Owen White added 14 points for South Alabama. Kevin Samuel also had eight points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Both teams next play Thursday. Georgia State visits UL Monroe and South Alabama hosts Arkansas State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

