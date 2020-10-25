Georgia State holds on for 36-34 win over Troy

Brown passed 36 yards to Roger Carter for a touchdown then ran in from the 2 to cap a 20-0 third quarter for a 33-21 Panthers (2-2, 1-2) lead. His running TD came three plays after Jacob Strachan forced and recovered a fumble by Free.

Free threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, the second with 37 seconds remaining to trail 36-34, but then overthrew his receiver on the conversion attempt.