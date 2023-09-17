Georgia State fends off Charlotte behind Grainger's 3TDs in 41-25 win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Darren Grainger threw for 461 yards and three touchdowns and Georgia State never trailed in a 41-25 win over Charlotte on Saturday.

Trailing 34-10, Charlotte got within nine points in just a matter of minutes to close the third quarter. Jalon Jones' 58-yard touchdown run occurred with 2:21 left in the third quarter. Then, after holding the Panthers to a three-and-out, Henry Rutledge returned a punt 46 yards for a touchdown less than a minute later.

Grainger and the Panthers' offense responded by driving 75 yards in eight plays and sealed the win with a 38-yard touchdown to Robert Lewis with 12:57 left.

Charlotte punted and turned it over on downs on its final possessions.

Grainger completed 26 of 32 pass attempts for Georgia State (3-0). Lewis finished with 220 yards receiving on six catches with two touchdowns. Tailique Williams had 129 yards receiving with five catches for a touchdown.

Charlotte's Trexler Ivey was 20-for-28 passing for 257 yards with a touchdown and interception for Charlotte (1-2). ___

