Georgia state employees already using paid parental leave

“There’s something about the first three weeks. There’s so much going on and we’re adjusting to our life,” said Polacek. “It’s a spiritual, emotional, and physical experience and together as a unit, a family unit, we get to be present for that.”

House Speaker David Ralston, a Blue Ridge Republican, made the measure one of his priorities.

“This is really the kind of measure that touches lives and makes a difference to families,” said Ralston, a Blue Ridge Republican. “It will be a message to the state workers who probably could make more money in the private sector in many cases that we appreciate them working for the state and we value their service.”

Both mothers and fathers can use the leave. An employee qualifies after six months of continuous employment with a government agency, college or school.

The measure does not cover leave to care for sick family members or for personal medical problems. It also doesn’t cover private employers.