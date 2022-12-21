ajc logo
X

Georgia State earns 91-52 victory against Toccoa Falls

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Led by Joe Jones III's 18 points, the Georgia State Panthers defeated the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles 91-52 on Wednesday

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Jones III had 18 points and Georgia State beat Toccoa Falls 91-52 on Wednesday.

Jones added 10 rebounds for the Panthers (7-5). Jamall Clyce added 13 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field, and they also had six rebounds. Evan Johnson recorded 13 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).

The Screaming Eagles were led in scoring by Josh Parker, who finished with 19 points, four assists and two steals. Chris Chamberlain added eight points for Toccoa Falls. In addition, Tyler Glover had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

US Rep. Ferguson voted in Georgia county where he no longer lives, records show3h ago

Credit: SCREENSHOT

Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather
3h ago

Credit: Contributed

Ga. Supreme Court slams AG’s office over broken execution agreement
8h ago

Credit: Facebook

Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
3h ago

Credit: Facebook

Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
3h ago

Credit: AJC photo/Miguel Martinez

2022 National Signing Day: Georgia Tech
4h ago
The Latest
Georgia leaders warn of harm from storm's winds and cold
1h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top