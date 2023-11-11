Georgia State earns 77-70 victory against Western Michigan

Led by Lucas Taylor's 27 points, the Georgia State Panthers defeated the Western Michigan Broncos 77-70 on Saturday
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Lucas Taylor had 27 points in Georgia State's 77-70 victory against Western Michigan on Saturday.

Taylor was 9 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Panthers (1-1). Dwon Odom scored 12 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field, and added five rebounds. Leslie Nkereuwem was 0 of 5 shooting and 10 of 12 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Broncos (0-2) were led in scoring by Titus Wright, who finished with 12 points. Jefferson Monegro added 12 points for Western Michigan. In addition, Owen Lobsinger finished with 11 points.

Georgia State's next game is Friday against Northern Illinois at home. Western Michigan visits Northwestern on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

