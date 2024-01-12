Georgia State defeats Old Dominion 77-70

Led by Toneari Lane's 23 points, the Georgia State Panthers defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs 77-70 on Thursday night
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Toneari Lane's 23 points helped Georgia State defeat Old Dominion 77-70 on Thursday night.

Lane shot 8 for 18 (5 for 12 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Panthers (8-7, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Dwon Odom scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and eight assists. Leslie Nkereuwem shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Vasean Allette finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals for the Monarchs (4-12, 0-5). Tyrone Williams added 17 points and three steals for Old Dominion. In addition, R.J. Blakney had 12 points and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

