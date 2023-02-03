X
Dark Mode Toggle

Georgia State defeats Georgia Southern 64-60

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Led by Brenden Tucker's 20 points, the Georgia State Panthers defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 64-60

ATLANTA (AP) — Brenden Tucker's 20 points helped Georgia State defeat Georgia Southern 64-60 on Thursday night.

Tucker was 5 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 8 for 12 from the line for the Panthers (10-13, 3-8 Sun Belt Conference). Jamaine Mann scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Ja'Heim Hudson shot 5 for 11, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (12-12, 5-6) were led by Jalen Finch, who recorded 16 points. Georgia Southern also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Tyren Moore. Kaden Archie also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Georgia State hosts Southern Miss while Georgia Southern visits Old Dominion.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia DAs could face new oversight under GOP measures5h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
15h ago

Credit: John Spink

Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks’ Trae Young not among NBA All-Star Game reserves
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks’ Trae Young not among NBA All-Star Game reserves
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Many Georgia Republicans want no part of Trump’s comeback
16h ago
The Latest
Georgia bills aim at prosecutors who refuse to charge crimes
1h ago
Mayor: Jackson-Ransom, former Atlanta first lady, has died
2h ago
Judge dismisses lawsuit over US utility's long-term deals
3h ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
8h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
13h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top