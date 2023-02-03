Georgia State defeats Georgia Southern 64-60

Tucker was 5 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 8 for 12 from the line for the Panthers (10-13, 3-8 Sun Belt Conference). Jamaine Mann scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Ja'Heim Hudson shot 5 for 11, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (12-12, 5-6) were led by Jalen Finch, who recorded 16 points. Georgia Southern also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Tyren Moore. Kaden Archie also had 10 points.