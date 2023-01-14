ajc logo
Georgia State defeats Coastal Carolina 100-66

Georgia News
2 hours ago
Ja’Heim Hudson scored 26 points as Georgia State beat Coastal Carolina 100-66

ATLANTA (AP) — Ja'Heim Hudson scored 26 points as Georgia State beat Coastal Carolina 100-66 on Saturday.

Hudson also contributed five rebounds for the Panthers (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference). Brenden Tucker scored 19 points while going 7 of 11 (5 for 7 from distance) and added five assists. Jamaine Mann shot 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Antonio Daye Jr. finished with 23 points and three steals for the Chanticleers (8-9, 2-4). Linton Brown added 13 points for Coastal Carolina. Josh Uduje also recorded eight points.

Both teams play on Thursday. Georgia State visits Old Dominion while Coastal Carolina hosts Appalachian State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

