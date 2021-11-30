ajc logo
X

Georgia State cancels hoops game because of COVID, injuries

Richmond forward Souleymane Koureissi (2) shoots as Georgia State forward Kaleb Scott (30) defends during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Caption
Richmond forward Souleymane Koureissi (2) shoots as Georgia State forward Kaleb Scott (30) defends during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Shaban Athuman

Credit: Shaban Athuman

Georgia News
Updated 1 hour ago
Georgia State has canceled its men’s basketball game Wednesday against Tennessee State because of COVID-19 protocols and injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State has canceled its men's basketball game Wednesday against Tennessee State because of COVID-19 protocols and injuries.

The Panthers (4-2) lost 94-59 last Saturday at Rhode Island with a squad that included only seven scholarship players and nine players overall.

One player was out after testing positive for COVID-19, others were unable to travel because of contract tracing and the roster was further depleted by injuries.

Georgia State announced that Wednesday's home game against Tennessee State was called off “out of an abundance of caution” and wouldn't be rescheduled.

The Panthers are expected to return to action Saturday at Mercer. Tennessee State (1-5) is scheduled to travel to Chicago State for its next game that same day.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption
Richmond Spiders guard Dji Bailey (24) shoots over Georgia State defenders during a NCAA basketball game between Georgia State Panthers and Richmond Spiders on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Shaban Athuman

Richmond Spiders guard Dji Bailey (24) shoots over Georgia State defenders during a NCAA basketball game between Georgia State Panthers and Richmond Spiders on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Caption
Richmond Spiders guard Dji Bailey (24) shoots over Georgia State defenders during a NCAA basketball game between Georgia State Panthers and Richmond Spiders on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Shaban Athuman

Credit: Shaban Athuman

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ga. State goes up against Tennessee St.
5h ago
FAMU battles Fort Valley State
5h ago
No. 18 Memphis faces Georgia
5h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top