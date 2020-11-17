X

Georgia State breaks ground on new 7,300-seat arena

Georgia State has broken ground on a new 7,300-seat basketball arena just north of its football stadium at the former Turner Field

The Georgia State Convocation Center is set to open in August 2022. It will replace the school’s 3,854-seat Sports Arena, which opened in 1972.

President Mark Becker hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the $85.2 million facility, which also will be used for graduation events and concerts.

In addition, it will include include classroom and academic support space as well as the ability to accommodate large conferences and esports tournaments.

The new arena is part of a massive redevelopment of the area around the former home of the Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves. Georgia State acquired the ballpark in 2017 and converted it into a football facility now known as Center Parc Stadium.

“What the Convocation Center will do is broaden the scope of Georgia State basketball,” men’s basketball coach Rob Lanier said. “We have a strong program and a winning tradition, so adding a state of the art facility in downtown Atlanta stands to make us stronger.”

