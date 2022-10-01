Georgia State breaks away late, beats Army 31-14

After a Michael Hayes field goal opened the scoring, a shanked punt gave the ball back to the Panthers (1-4) at the Army 38 with Grainger scoring on a 13-yard keeper. Jamyest Williams' 33-yard burst up the middle was good for a 17-0 halftime lead after Army (1-3) turned the ball over on downs.

After Army closed within three in the second half, the Panthers scored two late touchdowns.