Georgia star TE Brock Bowers returns for No. 1 Bulldogs after ankle surgery

Georgia star Brock Bowers has returned for the No. 1 Bulldogs after missing just two games recovering from ankle surgery

By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia star Brock Bowers returned to the field for the No. 1 Bulldogs on Saturday night, less than a month after undergoing surgery for a high ankle sprain.

Bowers got the start against No. 10 Mississippi. He missed just two games after injuring his left ankle in an Oct. 14 victory at Vanderbilt.

A huge roar went up from the crowd when Bowers was announced as part of the starting lineup during pregame warmups. He went through every drill without any sign of the injury.

Bowers underwent a TightRope procedure, which stabilizes the ankle with surgical thread rather than rigid screws and generally reduces the rehab time to four-to-six weeks.

As it turned out, Bowers ended up at the low end of the recovery period. He suited up just 26 days after having surgery.

“He’s doing all he can in terms of trying to get himself in shape and get better," coach Kirby Smart said during the week. "He’s right on schedule for the things he’s been doing.”

Bowers, who combines speed and size rarely found in a tight end, still leads Georgia with 41 receptions for 567 yards and four touchdowns, even after missing victories over Florida and Missouri.

Lining up all over the field, he also has rushed six times for 28 yards and another score.

In what is sure to be his final college season, Bowers has even being mentioned as a possible Heisman Trophy candidate at a position that rarely draws such attention.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

