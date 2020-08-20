Georgia St QB out for season, virus-related heart condition

Though Colasurdo didn’t specify what condition he is dealing with, several athletes have been stricken with Myocarditis, a disease associated with the coronavirus that causes inflammation of the heart. Several conferences that decided not to play this fall mentioned the disease as a potential risk of returning to the playing field during a pandemic.

Georgia State, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, is set to open the season Sept. 19 against Louisiana after its first two games were canceled by the opponents for coronavirus-related reasons.

A native of Inman, South Carolina, Colasurdo led Chapman High School to a 15-0 record and the Class AAA state championship last season. He threw for more than 3,000 yards and accounted for 36 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing scores.

“I can't wait to watch my team compete this fall and I could not be more excited to return for the 2021 season!” Colasurdo wrote. “Go Panthers!”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25